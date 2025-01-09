Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals Superstar Nolan Arenado Linked To Yankees, Red Sox, Surprise AL West Foe

Will the St. Louis slugger be traded this winter?

Nate Hagerty

Aug 17, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third base Nolan Arenado (28) hits a solo home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the eighth inning at Busch Stadium. At right is Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith. Mandatory Credit: Tim Vizer-Imagn Images
The St. Louis Cardinals are doing everything they can to appease superstar third baseman Nolan Arenado as they search for his next landing spot.

The window for Arenado to help St. Louis win its 12th World Series title is closed and now the Cardinals must find a way to eliminate his expensive contract from the payroll.

Big-market clubs such as the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox have been mentioned as potential suitors, along with a surprise American League West rival.

"The Red Sox and Yankees jump to mind for Arenado, though it's unclear if he'll approve a trade to the East Coast," CBS Sports' Mike Axias wrote Wednesday when discussing this winter's trade market. "Maybe the (Los Angeles) Angels? The Cardinals may have a hard time finding a trade match for the eight-time All-Star."

Arenado has been linked to the Yankees and Red Sox several times throughout this offseason but neither club has been able to agree on an exchange for the 10-time Gold Glove defender.

The issue with trading Arenado is that his offensive production has declined over the three previous seasons and he comes equipped with three years and $74 million remaining on his contract -- $10 million of which the Colorado Rockies must pay.

The potential future Hall of Fame candidate batted .272 with 39 extra-base hits including 16 home runs, 71 RBIs and a .719 OPS in 152 games played for the Cardinals in 2024.

The six-time Platinum Glove defender's desired trade destinations are the Red Sox, NY Mets, Philadelphia Phillies, San Diego Padres, LA Dodgers and Angels. However, at this point, Arenado might want to consider adding the Yankees to his list.

