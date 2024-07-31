Cardinals Superstar Reportedly Pushed For Reunion With Tommy Pham
The St. Louis Cardinals had a fantastic trade deadline and now seem to be in a good spot as the playoff race is about to heat up.
St. Louis currently is two games out of a National League Wild Card spot but just addressed its biggest holes ahead of the deadline without breaking the bank. The Cardinals made a great move by bringing in Erick Fedde to help stabilize the starting rotation and he's under contract for next season as well.
The Cardinals also added an offensive boost to the outfield by reuniting with outfielder Tommy Pham. The veteran was selected by the Cardinals in the 16th round of the 2006 Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft and made his big league debut in 2014. Pham spent the first four-plus seasons of his career in St. Louis and already is making a great impact in his return after crushing a grand slam in his first at-bat back.
Pham is a great fit back in St. Louis and it sounds like a Cardinals superstar pushed for the move to happen sooner. Third baseman Nolan Arenado reportedly wanted the club to pursue Pham back in the spring, according to Belleville News-Democrat's Jeff Jones.
"My first thought was, man, I gotta get my number from Nolan," Tommy Pham said with a wide grin," Jones transcribed. "He knows Arenado and (Paul Goldschmidt) from offseason workouts and said Arenado was among those pushing in spring for the Cardinals to bring him in."
Pham signed later than expected after a solid 2023 season and eventually landed with the Chicago White Sox. Now, he has the opportunity to help take the Cardinals to another level and make a run at a playoff spot.
