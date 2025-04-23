Cardinals Superstar Surprisingly Linked To NL Central Rival
It wouldn't be shocking by any means to see the St. Louis Cardinals at least attempt to trade third baseman Nolan Arenado again this season.
St. Louis tried to trade him throughout the offseason and things didn't work out. The Cardinals still have Arenado and he's had a solid start to the season slashing .288/.395/.452 with two homers, 10 RBIs, and six doubles in 20 games played. He's already at 0.9 wins above replacement and unsurprisingly has played great defense to kick off the campaign.
If he does end up getting moved, who could be a potential option? ESPN's David Schoenfield shared a fascinating column on Tuesday in which he talked about potential trade candidates for each team. For the Milwaukee Brewers, Schoenfield surprisingly suggested Arenado could be a "potential player" for them.
"It will come down to this question: How much money do the Brewers have to make an upgrade? Consider Arenado as a potential player for them," Schoenfield said. "Though the Brewers have a handful of options at third base, with Oliver Dunn and Vinny Capra getting first opportunity in a timeshare, that duo has been ineffective so far. But they're not taking on Arenado's salary."
Milwaukee wasn't on Arenado's initial list of approved landing spots to the Cardinals. This doesn't seem too likely. Would the Cardinals really trade one of their biggest stars within the division for the next few years? Would Arenado approve something like this? It doesn't seem likely.
