Cardinals Superstar Takes Hard Stance On What Team Needs To Add
The St. Louis Cardinals have a chance of finishing above .500 this year but will not be back in the playoffs.
St. Louis took a step forward but didn't make as much progress this year as the club hoped it would. There are just a few games left, and soon enough, the Cardinals will need to make some tough decisions in free agency and the trade market.
It's clear that the Cardinals need to add, and star third baseman Nolan Arenado also said as much, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Lynn Worthy.
"We’re going to probably need some help; the numbers are saying it,” Arenado said, as transcribed by Worthy. “I know I keep pointing back to myself, and I’ve got to play better. I think I could help this team more, but in our ballpark, you don’t necessarily get rewarded for hitting the ball well. That’s always tough. When we have a young team like we do, it’s not easy.
"So I think we’re all open to a little help. That would be great. I don’t know if that’s going to happen. If it doesn’t, it is what it is. We’ve just got to continue to find ways to get better."
St. Louis needs a boost offensively -- likely in the outfield -- and at least one more frontline starter. The Cardinals will need to invest in the club in order to get the pieces they need. Will they open the checkbook this winter?
