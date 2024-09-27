Cardinals Superstars Called St. Louis' 'Biggest Shocker' Of 2024
The 2024 Major League Baseball season was better for the St. Louis Cardinals than last year, but more needs to be done.
St. Louis has a chance to finish above .500 but won't be in the playoffs. The Cardinals need to take a hard look in the mirror this winter, and that could lead to some changes. There were some bright spots for St. Louis this season, but also some things that didn't pan out.
Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer put together a list of each team's "biggest shocker" and mentioned the performance of superstars Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado.
"St. Louis Cardinals: Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado never really showed up," Rymer said. "It's nuts to think that it was only two years ago that Goldschmidt and Arenado teamed up for 65 home runs and 15.4 WAR, resulting in them occupying two of the top three slots in the (National League Most Valuable Player) voting.
"A downturn in 2023 might have rearranged the Cardinals' expectations for the two stars, but that doesn't make this year any less of a bummer. Indeed, Goldschmidt and Arenado haven't even been even a league-average duo in combining for 38 homers and 3.7 WAR."
Goldschmidt and Arenado didn't have as much power this year as many hoped. Neither had typical seasons, and it certainly didn't help St. Louis. Arenado certainly will be back next year, but Goldschmidt may not with free agency looming.
