Cardinals Linked To Projected $96 Million Star With 44 Home Runs
With the 2024 Major League Baseball regular season about to come to an end, it's almost time for free agency to kick off.
Sure, there will be a few months of postseason action to tune in for, but the St. Louis Cardinals won't be involved for the second straight season. The Cardinals currently have an 81-78 record and have been much better than they were last year.
This is true, but the club can't get complacent. Clearly, there still is work to do and room for growth. The Cardinals need to find a way to add a little more power to the middle of the lineup this winter. First baseman Paul Goldschmidt currently is leading the team with home runs, but he has just 22.
St. Louis needs to improve the offense if it wants to contend next year and it wouldn't hurt to add a little more of an offensive boost to the outfield. Because of this, Bleacher Report's Erik Beaston mentioned St. Louis as a fit for Baltimore Orioles All-Star Anthony Santander.
"Anthony Santander has spent his entire eight-year career in Baltimore, where he has developed into one of the game's best power hitters and, in a contract year, put up several career bests," Beaston said. "His 44 home runs rank third in all of baseball behind Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge. He accounted for 101 RBI, six more than his previous high, and 138 hits, tied for his second-most. He accumulated a slash line of .235/.308/.510.
"The Washington Nationals are a young team that could utilize Santander's explosiveness at the plate and veteran leadership in the locker room. The St. Louis Cardinals finished 22nd in baseball with just 163 home runs and would benefit from having Tony Taters' bat in their lineup."
He isn't necessarily a high batting average player, but Santander has 44 home runs and 101 RBIs. Plus, he's just 29 years old. He is projected to receive a deal close to $100 million this winter, and St. Louis certainly should be involved in the sweepstakes.
