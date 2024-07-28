Cardinals Surprise Blockbuster Trade Would Land Giants’ Cy Young Winner
The St. Louis Cardinals don't have much time left to address the hole in the starting rotation.
St. Louis needs to add over the next two days if it wants to have a real shot at competing for a World Series title this year. The starting rotation has a hole in it and speculation has been swirling seemingly since Opening Day about the Cardinals needing one more starter.
There isn't much time left for the Cardinals to decide and The Athletic's Jim Bowden mentioned St. Louis when discussing a possible trade for two-time Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell with the San Francisco Giants.
"I think there has to be a significant player to be named later as part of any trade for Snell because it's not known if he'll opt into his 2025 salary ($30 million) or elect to re-enter free agency -- and that decision will probably depend on how he pitches down the stretch and whether he can stay off the Injured List for the balance of the season.
"As far as your question about a potential Snell trade to St. Louis, I think the initial return would start with one of the Cardinals' pitching prospects such as Gordon Graceffo or Brian Holiday, and perhaps one of their minor-league-table-setters like outfielder Travis Honeyman, who was s third-round pick in 2023, along with the aforementioned PTBNL."
If the Cardinals somehow could get a deal like this done, it immediately would help catapult the club into contender status. Snell has started to look like himself lately and had his best performance of the season on Saturday.
Snell is a true ace and should be the Cardinals' top priority.
More MLB: Cardinals Could Acquire 'Most Productive Starter' According To Insider