Cardinals To Attempt $42 Million Trade This Winter: Insider
There are just a few weeks remaining in the 2025 Major League Baseball regular season.
This season has felt like it has gone by in a blink of an eye. As the St. Louis Cardinals approached Opening Day, there were rumors flying left and right about how the team should blow it up and attempt to trade all of the veterans away. The Cardinals quieted the noise for the first few months of the season, but struggles kicked in before the first half ended and ultimately the Cardinals did end up trading Ryan Helsley, Steven Matz, and Phil Maton away ahead of the trade deadline.
Now, there are just 31 games left in the regular season for St. Louis. Once the season ends, it will be another offseason of transformation, starting with Chaim Bloom taking over as president of baseball operations.
He's going to have a tall task of rebuilding this team and getting it back to playoff contention as fast as possible. He'll have to navigate no-trade clauses in the process as well. It's not going to be easy, of course, and The Athletic's Katie Woo noted that the team will attempt to trade Nolan Arenado again this winter.
Cardinals expected to seek another trade for Nolan Arenado
"The Cardinals are expecting Arenado (right shoulder strain) to return in September," Woo said. "We probably won’t be discussing his playing time in St. Louis come next season. St. Louis will again attempt to trade their third baseman (easier said than done). That would be the best-case scenario for all involved, but it will also be difficult. Arenado has played an elite third base this year, but his trade value has dropped again from an offensive standpoint.
"He has two years remaining on his contract, and it’s unlikely any contending team is willing to pay the majority of his deal. For an Arenado trade to take place this winter, ownership will have to be comfortable with eating more money, or the front office will have to sweeten the pot by packaging other players in a potential deal. I think a trade happens for the betterment of the player and the team."
This was the case last winter and then there was some more chatter ahead of the trade deadline but nothing got done. If and when he returns in September, will we see his final days in a Cardinals uniform? Arenado is still under contract for two more seasons with a base salary of $42 million over that span, but $31 million in payroll salary. It may be tough to get the deal picked up, but the Cardinals are sure to try.