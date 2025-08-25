Cardinals Announce Masyn Winn Injury; Next Steps
What will the St. Louis Cardinals do with shortstop Masyn Winn?
St. Louis had a slight scare on Sunday. Winn wasn’t in the lineup — which in itself isn’t the scare. It was shared that he is dealing with knee soreness that dates back to at least the All-Star break.
With 31 games left in the season, it’s going to be interesting to see what happens next with Winn. MLB.com's John Denton reported on Sunday that Winn is set to undergo an MRI on his sore knee on Monday and that a previous MRI showed "a little something."
"Cardinals SS Masyn Winn said that he will undergo an MRI on his sore knee on Monday," Denton said. "He said had an MRI on the knee back in July and it showed 'a little something.' Winn said it is his preference to push through the season and then undergo an arthroscopic procedure if needed."
The part that stands out the most from Denton's message is the fact that a previous MRI showed "a little something." This hasn't been talked about a lot, by any means. Denton shared on Sunday as well that Winn has been playing hurt for weeks and got an injection around the All-Star break.
"SS Masyn Winn (knee pain) is out of the lineup for the Cardinals today when they face the Rays," Denton said. "Winn got an injection in the knee over the All-Star break and has been playing in pain for weeks."
With 31 games left to go and the playoffs not looking likely, we are starting to approach the time in which it could make sense to sit Winn for the rest of the season rather than risk him getting more hurt. He's 23 years old and seemingly sees otherwise, with Denton saying it's Winn's preference to push through it. But, he's a piece for this team to build around and getting hurt in any way that would impact next season would be the worst-case scenario.