Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals Announce Masyn Winn Injury; Next Steps

The Cardinals shortstop is dealing with an injury right now...

Patrick McAvoy

Aug 17, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn (0) throws from his knees to force out New York Yankees center fielder Trent Grisham (not pictured) during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images
Aug 17, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn (0) throws from his knees to force out New York Yankees center fielder Trent Grisham (not pictured) during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images / Jeff Curry-Imagn Images
In this story:

What will the St. Louis Cardinals do with shortstop Masyn Winn?

St. Louis had a slight scare on Sunday. Winn wasn’t in the lineup — which in itself isn’t the scare. It was shared that he is dealing with knee soreness that dates back to at least the All-Star break.

With 31 games left in the season, it’s going to be interesting to see what happens next with Winn. MLB.com's John Denton reported on Sunday that Winn is set to undergo an MRI on his sore knee on Monday and that a previous MRI showed "a little something."

What should the Cardinals do with shortstop Masyn Winn?

St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn
Aug 16, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn (0) hits a three run home run against the New York Yankees during the second inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images / Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

"Cardinals SS Masyn Winn said that he will undergo an MRI on his sore knee on Monday," Denton said. "He said had an MRI on the knee back in July and it showed 'a little something.' Winn said it is his preference to push through the season and then undergo an arthroscopic procedure if needed."

The part that stands out the most from Denton's message is the fact that a previous MRI showed "a little something." This hasn't been talked about a lot, by any means. Denton shared on Sunday as well that Winn has been playing hurt for weeks and got an injection around the All-Star break.

"SS Masyn Winn (knee pain) is out of the lineup for the Cardinals today when they face the Rays," Denton said. "Winn got an injection in the knee over the All-Star break and has been playing in pain for weeks."

With 31 games left to go and the playoffs not looking likely, we are starting to approach the time in which it could make sense to sit Winn for the rest of the season rather than risk him getting more hurt. He's 23 years old and seemingly sees otherwise, with Denton saying it's Winn's preference to push through it. But, he's a piece for this team to build around and getting hurt in any way that would impact next season would be the worst-case scenario.

More MLB: Cardinals Demote Hurler After 2 Appearances

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/St. Louis Cardinals News