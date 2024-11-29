Should Cardinals Reunite With $22.5M Former St. Louis Fan-Favorite?
The St. Louis Cardinals have missed the postseason for two straight seasons.
St. Louis won 83 games in 2024 but missed the playoffs. While this is the case, it was a significantly better season than the 2023 campaign, at least. The Cardinals won just 71 games in what was a disaster of a season.
The Cardinals found themselves in unfamiliar territory and were sellers around the 2023 trade deadline and one player that was sent away was fan-favorite starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery. He was the team's best starter and was dealt to the Texas Rangers.
Montgomery thrived in Texas and helped lead the team to the World Series. He was a highly sought-after free agent last offseason but didn't land the deal he wanted and instead signed a short-term deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks with a $22.5 million option for the 2025 season.
He badly struggled with Arizona and had a 6.23 ERA across 25 total appearances. He opted into his deal but the Diamondbacks have been in the news as speculation has grown that they may look to trade him.
FanSided's Josh Jacobs suggested that the Cardinals should look into a reunion.
"If Jordan Montgomery is a Black Friday deal, then he's that collectible you sold high on a few years ago that has tanked in value and is being marked down this winter, and the Cardinals could bank on him revitalizing things with them again," Jacobs said. "With Montgomery being owed $22.5 million in 2025, the Diamondbacks will have to pay down a significant portion of his salary to make a deal happen after he posted a 6.23 ERA in 25 games.
"Depending on how low that number gets, St. Louis should call about him, or maybe they could even swap some bad contracts."
The Cardinals will need to add some pitching this winter, but a deal wouldn't make sense unless Arizona paid down the deal as Jacobs mentioned. The Cardinals are looking to cut salaries, but it is a fun thought to have Montgomery back in town, but it doesn't seem likely.
