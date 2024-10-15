Cardinals To 'Pursue' Trade Involving $260 Million Star Although Difficult
The St. Louis Cardinals could lose multiple franchise cornerstones this winter.
First baseman Paul Goldschmidt is the most likely Cardinals star to be playing elsewhere in 2025. He will be a free agent, and St. Louis could let him walk. It seems like the more likely outcome at this point, but the door isn't completely closed.
Fellow Cardinals star Nolan Arenado also is someone worth watching this winter. The superstar third baseman has three seasons left on his eight-year, $260 million deal. Arenado has a no-trade clause in his deal but with changes coming to the organization, there has been a lot of talk about trades involving veterans to lower payroll.
It's unclear what will happen, but the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Derrick Goold said the Cardinals will "pursue" a deal, but it is difficult.
"And dealing Arenado is a level of complexity that would take time and a really interested trade partner," Goold said. "Sure sounds like the Cardinals will pursue it if that's what Arenado wants, and he has the no-trade clause to make his involvement key. That's only part of the reason why seeing where this goes is so difficult. Not to mention the fact that the Cardinals don't yet know what payroll limits they're going to be dealing with. So many variables."
Goold is one of the most plugged-in Cardinals insiders, so when he speaks, fans should listen. Arenado has been great for the Cardinals since joining the organization, but he certainly is worth watching this winter.
Have we seen the last of him in a Cardinals jersey?
