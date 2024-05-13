Cardinals Star Voted As 'Biggest Name' To Be Moved Before Trade Deadline
The St. Louis Cardinals could look very different around the trade deadline if things don't change.
St. Louis has struggled so far this season -- although it did get back in the win column on Sunday with an impressive win over the Milwaukee Brewers. The Cardinals have plenty of talent on the roster and should be able to get back into contention for a postseason spot but if they don't start racking up wins, they could end up being sellers ahead of the trade deadline this summer.
The Cardinals already have been mentioned as a team that possibly could end up being sellers and if they do end up doing so, star first baseman Paul Goldschmidt could end up being moved. He already has been mentioned in trade rumors on numerous occasions and even recently was voted as possibly the "biggest name" who could be moved at the deadline, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.
"We recently posed the following question to two dozen front-office executives: Who will be the biggest name moved by the Trade Deadline? Given the small sample size of the current season, it was not surprising that the answers varied quite a bit," Feinsaid said. "Paul Goldschmidt, Cardinals (one vote)."
Houston Astros star third baseman Alex Bregman received the most votes with five, but it's interesting that Goldschmidt was given a vote. He was mentioned in trade rumors last season but ultimately stuck with the club.
There has been speculation that the two sides could agree to an extension, but things haven't come together yet and likely won't until the offseason unless he is traded.
St. Louis will have a tough decision to make.
