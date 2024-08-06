Cardinals Top Prospect Surprisingly Called Someone Club 'Should've Traded'
The St. Louis Cardinals undoubtedly had a strong trade deadline.
St. Louis is right in the mix for a National League Wild Card spot and attempted to give itself a better chance by adding ahead of the trade deadline. The Cardinals bolstered the starting rotation by adding Erick Fedde for the rest of this season as well as the 2025 campaign. St. Louis added some more pop by reuniting with Tommy Pham and it addressed the bullpen.
All in all, the Cardinals had a successful trade deadline. While this is the case, top prospect Jordan Walker was listed by FanSided's Zach Pressnell as someone St. Louis "should've traded."
"St. Louis Cardinals, (Outfielder) Jordan Walker," Pressnell said. "The Cardinals may be to the point that they could look to move Jordan Walker. Walker could have headlined a massive blockbuster deal for a name like Garrett Crochet or Luis Robert."
Landing someone like Crochet or Robert would've been great, but there's no reason to give up on Walker yet. He certainly hasn't had the 2024 campaign he hoped for, but he has immense upside. Walker is just 22 years old and has a solid rookie season where he slashed .276/.342/.445 with 16 home runs, 51 RBIs, and 19 doubles in 117 games played.
Walker is the type of player who can build a lineup around for years to come. The 2024 season hasn't been great for Walker, but it's a positive that he still is in the organization.
