Cardinals Could Turn To Top Prospect To Replace Michael Siani, Per Insider
The St. Louis Cardinals got some rough news on Saturday.
St. Louis is right in the mix for a National League Wild Card spot but was dealt a tough blow on Saturday as outfielder Michael Siani suffered an oblique injury. Siani underwent an MRI on Saturday night but it's unclear how much time he will miss at this point.
If the Cardinals were to lose Siani for an extended period of time, St. Louis could turn to top prospect Jordan Walker, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Derrick Goold.
"Since arriving via trade, (Tommy Pham) has hit his way into more playing time than initially advertised — and with him in the lineup, he’s not the right-handed bat off the bench," Goold said. "The Cardinals could turn to Jordan Walker or Luken Baker to add that element. Walker has blistered several hits at 110 mph or harder during the Redbirds’ current road series. Since his return to the minors 70 games ago, Walker has hit .243 with a .391 slugging percentage."
Walker had a solid rookie year in 2023 and was expected to take an even bigger step forward this year. Things didn't go his way to kick off the season and he was sent down to the minor leagues to work on a few things.
The young outfielder struggled out of the gate in the minors but has started to turn things around of late. If the Cardinals lose Siani for any extended period, maybe it's time to give Walker another chance.
