Cardinals Top Prospects Listed As Reason For Team To Be Thankful
The St. Louis Cardinals are set to enter a rebuild and will prioritize youth rather than look to improve their roster for 2025. They'll be looking to take a step back from contention next season.
Fortunately, even as they put contending on the backburner for a year, there are some solid young prospects in their system that will soon be ready to make an impact on the Major League roster and set the stage for a bright future in St. Louis.
Sam Dykstra of MLB.com listed one reason for each Major League team to be thankful, and for the Cardinals, it was their farm system that includes top prospects JJ Wetherholt and Thomas Saggese.
"Look to the middle infield. JJ Wetherholtmight turn out to be a huge steal for St. Louis at the seventh slot in the 2024 Draft, and No. 4 prospect Thomas Saggese should be in play for the team’s starting second-base job after tamping down his aggression at the plate in the AFL," Dykstra wrote.
Saggese has already tasted the Major Leagues. He was called up late in the season and got a chance to play every day in the infield. He could claim a starting job in the Cardinals infield next year as they try to focus on their youth.
The Cardinals drafted Wetherhold with the seventh pick in the 2024 Draft. The young shortstop is their top prospect and could be ready by 2026. The future is finally starting to take shape in St. Louis.
