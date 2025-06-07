Cardinals-Dodgers Series Taking Turn With No. 10 Prospect
The St. Louis Cardinals are giving one of their top pitching prospects a shot.
Fans have been clamoring all season for St. Louis to call up Michael McGreevy. He was lights out in Spring Training and then made one start in the majors this year. He went 5 2/3 innings against the New York Mets on May 4th. He was sent back to the minor leagues afterward, though.
Now, he's getting another opportunity. The Athletic's Katie Woo shared that McGreevy will get the start on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
"Michael McGreevy will indeed take a spot start Sunday in the series finale against LAD," Woo shared. "Will keep the rotation on a six-day schedule during this stretch of 13 straight games. Cardinals will reevaluate what they do with McGreevy (whether he takes another one) after tomorrow."
McGreevy currently is ranked as the Cardinals' No. 10 prospect. He's been great in the minors this year with a 2.78 ERA in 11 starts. If he can impress again on Sunday, maybe the team will give him a shot. Woo noted that St. Louis will reevaluate after the start. His time certainly is coming, but it wouldn't be shocking if it was just one and done.
St. Louis has plenty of pitching depth right now. Significantly more than in recent years, which is why McGreevy hasn't gotten an extended look yet. But, his time is coming at some point and this is another chance.
