Cardinals Trade Deadline Strategy May Shock St. Louis Fans
If you had even suggested the possibility of the St. Louis Cardinals adding a piece or two around the trade deadline before the 2025 Major League Baseball season kicked off, you would've shocked people.
The Cardinals had low expectations heading into the season and were written off by many before even taking the field for a single game. That has changed. St. Louis is 36-32 on the season and look like a team that could go either way. That's at least a far cry off from the perception heading into 2025.
St. Louis has the talent to compete for a playoff spot but also could be one losing streak away from flipping a few veterans. The next few weeks are going to be fascinating to watch. The Athletic's Katie Woo shed some light on the team's thinking when it comes to the deadline and did note that "early internal rumblings" suggest the team is at least open to adding if they are in contention around the deadline.
"What will happen if St. Louis finds itself in contention at the deadline? Will ownership permit (John Mozeliak) to buy? Early internal rumblings indicate yes, but the organization will be cautious in how it spends, as the Cardinals don’t want to veer from their stated plans ahead of the season," Woo said. "The objective of this season remains player development. If the Cardinals buy at the deadline, expect it to range on the smaller scale with moves that will incrementally improve the roster without depleting the organization’s minor-league depth or bidding farewell to top prospects.
"Perhaps that puts the Cardinals in the 'holders' category, rather than true buyers. But it’s important to remember that this trade deadline isn’t just about this season. It’s also about 2026 and beyond, and creating a smooth transition period for Chaim Bloom."
That doesn't mean that it is a guarantee, but it is at least a positive sign that the club is at least open to adding pieces, despite this being Mozeliak's last season with the team as president of baseball operations.
More MLB: Cardinals’ Brendan Donovan’s MRI Results, Return Timeline Revealed