Cardinals Trade Proposal Lands $75M Star With Surprising NL Foe
The St. Louis Cardinals seemingly are open for business and that could be a positive for any contender.
St. Louis has pieces that could help take a contender over the top, but the Cardinals would contend themselves in 2025. The Cardinals seem like they are preparing for a rebuilding year that may not lead to many wins in 2025. In the long run, it does make sense to make changes now, though.
One player who is going to be mentioned in trade rumors over the next few months, without a doubt, is ace Sonny Gray. He is entering the second year of a three-year, $75 million pact and would be a hot commodity on the trade market.
Gray has a no-trade clause and reportedly has made it known he wants to stay, but that doesn't mean he can't change his mind.
If he does decide to play elsewhere, Newsweek's Zach Pressnell suggested the Philadelphia Phillies as a fit in a possible trade.
"Sonny Gray, St. Louis Cardinals," Pressnell said. "If (Andrew Painter) doesn't look ready to go, the Phillies could explore the trade market. There are two trade pieces on this list, so let's look at the cheaper of the two options, St. Louis Cardinals ace Sonny Gray.
"The Cardinals are entering a rebuild and they're expected to shop Gray around. Due to Gray's no-trade clause, he has full control over if and where he is moved, which could drive his price down tremendously. The right-hander still looks like an ace, so if the Phillies aren't ready to move Painter to the big leagues, they could look to trade for the Cardinals ace."
Philadelphia already is a contender. Landing someone like Gray certainly would put them over the top. Hopefully the Cardinals end up keeping him, though.
