Cardinals Trade Speculation Heating Up; Angels Called Fit For All-Star
The St. Louis Cardinals are headed for a rebuild this offseason. They're likely going to look to make a few big trades in the coming months and veteran infielder Nolan Arenado has been at the center of a lot of trade speculation.
Arenado has a no-trade clause and a big contract, so moving him could be a bit difficult, but the Cardinals seem eager to get a deal done this winter.
Josh Jacobs of Redbird Rants recently listed the Los Angeles Angels as a potential fit for Arenado and it could make a lot of sense this offseason.
Angels could be the perfect trade fit for Nolan Arenado
"There's also another factor here that I think matters a lot more than you'd expect: Albert Pujols. Arenado has been very vocal about his love for Pujols, how he idolized him growing up, and his favorite time as a Cardinal was going to work and playing alongside Pujols," Jacobs wrote. "At the time of writing this, Pujols is an employee of the Angels and is actually heavily rumored to become their next manager after the Angels let go of Ron Washington.
"If that's the case, and Pujols does lead the Angels moving forward, I think that would be a massive draw for Arenado. There are other teams that I think could be in play that I did not include, like the New York Mets, Toronto Blue Jays, or perhaps a team that comes out of the woodwork. Arenado seems as good as gone from St. Louis, but it will be interesting to see how his market unfolds this offseason."
The Angels were on Arenado's original list of suitors that he would waive his no-trade clause for, but a deal never came to fruition.
In the offseason, the Angels could commit even more to winning right now. If that's the mindset for the Angels, this kind of trade would make sense.
The Cardinals are reportedly willing to eat a chunk of Arenado's contract. Pair that with the fact that it likely wouldn't take much to acquire him, then the Angels look like perfect trade suitors.
More MLB: All-Star Slugger At Center Of Popular Mets-Cardinals Trade Speculation