Cardinals Trade Update: Insider Hints At Offseason Shakeup
It has been a long season and it's only going to get busier for the St. Louis Cardinals.
When the regular season comes to a close -- whether or not the Cardinals can land a miracle playoff spot -- that's when the real work is going to begin for the organization. Right now, the Cardinals are only four games out of a playoff spot. They cannot be fully ruled out. There's enough talent there to make things interesting down the stretch.
No matter what happens, though, changes are coming. The Cardinals could win every game the rest of the season or lose every game and no matter what, Chaim Bloom is taking over as president of baseball operations. With a new front office in place, new philosophies and strategies will also take over. The roster isn't going to look the same in 2026. That's a given. But, what should the Cardinals do? Bernie Miklasz and The Athletic's Katie Woo discussed the team on "Cardinal Territory" and the idea of trading left-handed bats was brought up.
Who could be on the move this winter for the Cardinals?
"I would be shocked, and I'm sure you would be shocked, or at least surprised, the Cardinals are going to have to clear some left-handed bats out of here," Miklasz said. " They just have to. The pieces don't fit. I can't believe Chaim Bloom will go through the winter without clearing one or two left-handed bats out of here."
"He will do that," Woo said. "He will clear."
But, who could be on the way out of town? Miklasz suggested that the Cardinals should keep Nolan Gorman.
"I just don't think Gorman should be one of them," Miklasz said. "Because he has something none of those guys can give you: pure power."
That's an interesting point and is very true. Gorman has elite pop and has shown that when given a consistent opportunity. The 2025 season has been anything but consistent, though. Changes are coming and Bloom has the job cut out for him.
More MLB: JJ Wetherholt Isn't Cardinals' Only Prospect Pushing For Promotion