Cardinals Two-Time All-Star Declares Where He Wants To Play Next Season
As they stare into the face of what will likely be a rebuild of at least a couple of seasons, the St. Louis Cardinals have to decide what to do about their longest-tenured pitcher.
Miles Mikolas has been a member of the Cardinals since 2018, when he returned to Major League Baseball from a three-year stint in Japan. He's seen ups and downs, and despite making two All-Star teams during his time in St. Louis, he's become little more than an innings eater over the last three years.
Pitchers who give their teams 150-plus innings no matter what are still valuable even when they give up a lot of runs, but with Mikolas entering his age-37 campaign, the idea that he could remain in St. Louis looks tenuous entering the offseason.
Mikolas would 'want to be' in St. Louis
Regardless, Mikolas clearly holds the Cardinals organization in high regard and would love to stay if there's any chance they'll let him. He expressed that desire in a recent sitdown interview with FOX 2's Martin Kilcoyne.
"My time here's been so great," Mikolas told Kilcoyne. "Obviously, staying here in St. Louis would always be a priority. I love the stadium, the fans. I love these guys on this team. I've seen a lot of guys come up and mature, and it's fun. I have a lot of friends on the team and in the city, and it's no secret that with spring training down in my hometown, too, that St. Louis is the place I'd want to be."
Mikolas was realistic as well, acknowledging that he may well have thrown his last pitch in a red and white uniform.
"It's a little sad, but with every turning of a page comes a new page, right?" Mikolas told Kilcoyne. "There's always that sense of optimism, you know, 'Where could I end up? What could next year hold in store for me?" New friends, new places, which is always fun for me as well, but it is sad a litle bit."
Mikolas totaled a 4.16 ERA in seven seasons with the Cardinals, but that mark was above 4.70 in each of the last three seasons. His three-year, $55.8 million extension with the Cardinals proved to be a disastrous expenditure, but it's possible someone will take a one-year flier on him as a bulk-oriented No. 5 starter.
More MLB: Cardinals Updates For JJ Wetherholt, Liam Doyle And More