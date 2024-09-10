Cardinals Unlikely To Pursue Yankees Superstar This Winter, Per Insider
The St. Louis Cardinals need to find a way to inject some life into the starting lineup this winter.
St. Louis has been better this season than it was last year. Despite this, the Cardinals are extremely unlikely to be back in the playoffs and even are in danger of finishing below .500 for the second straight season.
The Cardinals need to find a way to add some pop to the lineup and the best player who will be available this winter certainly is New York Yankees superstar slugger Juan Soto.
Although he could make sense for the Cardinals as a talented offense player, he also likely will land the second-largest contract in the history of Major League Baseball. Because of this, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Derrick Goold said the Cardinals won't place a bid on him.
"Your question on whether they will spend has to start with who is available, and the above gives that sense. Now will they spend? That could be relative," Goold said. "They're not going to break from character and make the big bid on Soto."
St. Louis showed interest in Soto in the past, but that was when he was available through a trade. He'll be available once again this winter, but this time in free agency. Soto is projected to receive a contract worth somewhere between $500 and $600 million. It would be amazing if he somehow could land in St. Louis, but that won't happen.
