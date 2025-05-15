Cardinals 'Unlikely' To Trade Superstar To A.L. Contender
It feels like no matter what the St. Louis Cardinals do, someone out there is still cooking up mock trades and other things of that nature to send players out of town.
St. Louis just had a nine-game winning streak snapped and didn't wait around long to start another one. The Cardinals dropped the first game of a doubleheader against the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday and stormed back with a 14-7 win on Wednesday night.
The Cardinals are right on the Chicago Cubs' tail in the National League Central with a 24-20 record. The Cardinals are just one game behind the Cubs in the standings. There's a lot to like about this team. A nine-game winning streak isn't sustainable, but the way the team is winning games are. The offense has been clicking all season as well as the starting rotation. The bullpen had some bumps early but has turned things around of late. This is a team that could be in the mix for a playoff spot this summer.
That could put an end to all of the wild speculation that is out there right now. With all of it, sometimes it's hard to know what is real or not. For example, there are a million mock trades to send Nolan Arenado to the New York Yankees. While this is the case, insiders have continuously said it's unlikely and not going to happen. The Athletic's Mark Puleo and Brendan Kuty weighed in and said the same.
"Potential trade candidates," Puleo and Kuty said. "It still feels unlikely that the Yankees would trade for the St. Louis Cardinals’ Nolan Arenado, considering they had little interest in him in the offseason, and since it’s not out of the question that Lombard could be the Yankees’ starting third baseman as early as next season. It would be difficult to see the Yankees jamming up third base the next two years with Arenado. Plus, the Cardinals are 23-19, a game back in the National League Central. And don’t expect the Boston Red Sox to look to unload Rafael Devers to their rivals."
