Cardinals Urged To Avoid Cutting Ties With Superstar With Dodgers
It seems like there are some trades coming in the St. Louis Cardinals' future that fans may not end up being too happy about.
The Cardinals already have started making some changes to the organization by turning down Lance Lynn and Kyle Gibson's club option for the 2025 season. St. Louis surely will part ways with other players in the organization with star third baseman Nolan Arenado seemingly like a possible option.
He has a few years left on a mega $260 million deal and could help a contender if he decides that he wants to be traded. Rumors have started to pick up about his future with the organization and some have wondered if the Los Angeles Dodgers will end up calling about Arenado.
There was a time when a trade between the two sides could've made sense, but FanSided's Josh Jacobs urged the two sides not to come together on a deal.
"Even before Nolan Arenado was a St. Louis Cardinal, the Los Angeles Dodgers wanted him," Jacobs said. "They once again tried to manifest a trade at the 2023 trade deadline. But now that Arenado is an actual possibility for them, it feels like an unlikely fit. The Cardinals are expected to shop Arenado to teams over the coming days and weeks and present potential destinations to their third baseman."
"This is a prime opportunity for the Dodgers to throw their names in the mix, but the timing now seems to have passed for the reigning World Series champions to acquire Arenado...Well, things went downhill for both the Cardinals and Arenado since then. It feels like a breakup is coming, but unfortunately for Arenado, I don't think he'll be "rebounding" with the reigning champions in Southern California."
Jacobs doesn't seem off-base at all. There was a time when a deal seemed like but it would be pretty surprising to see one now.
More MLB: Cardinals $260 Million Superstar Called Top Gleyber Torres Replacement