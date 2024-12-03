Cardinals Urged To Cut Ties With 8-Time All-Star In Deal With Blue Jays
All of the rumors and speculation swirling around Major League Baseball should start to lead to some concrete moves in the near future.
It should be a fun few months across the league, but that also could mean that the St. Louis Cardinals could look a lot different in just the coming days. The Cardinals have been in a lot of rumors themselves and the Winter Meetings is a time when a lot of deals get done.
The Cardinals have a superstar who has been in plenty of trade chatter including third baseman Nolan Arenado. If he is going to get moved, the Winter Meetings could be a time to do so. ESPN's Kiley McDaniel and David Schoenfield made a list of deals they want to see get done at the Winter Meetings and McDaniel suggested the Toronto Blue Jays as a fit for Arenado.
"McDaniel: Toronto Blue Jays," McDaniel said. "If the Cardinals pay down Arenado's deal to three years, $60 million (a $14 million discount), that would be roughly market rate for the veteran third baseman. Like in the above Bohm scenario, that means the Jays can move Ernie Clement into a platoon/utility position.
"The prospect return would be minimal given that Arenado's contract would then match his ability, but the issue is Toronto would be close to last year's payroll and may not have room for much in the way of further upgrades. St. Louis could opt to pay the deal down another $10-15 million over three years and get a real prospect in return."
Toronto certainly needs to add a little pop to the lineup and is looking to add star power. The Blue Jays are trying to land Juan Soto, but if they miss out on him, could Arenado be a backup option?
