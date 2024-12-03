Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals Urged To Cut Ties With 8-Time All-Star In Deal With Blue Jays

Things are about to heat up across Major League Baseball

Patrick McAvoy

Mar 6, 2021; Dunedin, Florida, USA; A detailed view of the Toronto Blue Jays logo on a building at TD Ballpark during the spring training game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Philadelphia Phillies. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
Mar 6, 2021; Dunedin, Florida, USA; A detailed view of the Toronto Blue Jays logo on a building at TD Ballpark during the spring training game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Philadelphia Phillies. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
In this story:

All of the rumors and speculation swirling around Major League Baseball should start to lead to some concrete moves in the near future.

It should be a fun few months across the league, but that also could mean that the St. Louis Cardinals could look a lot different in just the coming days. The Cardinals have been in a lot of rumors themselves and the Winter Meetings is a time when a lot of deals get done.

The Cardinals have a superstar who has been in plenty of trade chatter including third baseman Nolan Arenado. If he is going to get moved, the Winter Meetings could be a time to do so. ESPN's Kiley McDaniel and David Schoenfield made a list of deals they want to see get done at the Winter Meetings and McDaniel suggested the Toronto Blue Jays as a fit for Arenado.

"McDaniel: Toronto Blue Jays," McDaniel said. "If the Cardinals pay down Arenado's deal to three years, $60 million (a $14 million discount), that would be roughly market rate for the veteran third baseman. Like in the above Bohm scenario, that means the Jays can move Ernie Clement into a platoon/utility position.

"The prospect return would be minimal given that Arenado's contract would then match his ability, but the issue is Toronto would be close to last year's payroll and may not have room for much in the way of further upgrades. St. Louis could opt to pay the deal down another $10-15 million over three years and get a real prospect in return."

Toronto certainly needs to add a little pop to the lineup and is looking to add star power. The Blue Jays are trying to land Juan Soto, but if they miss out on him, could Arenado be a backup option?

More MLB: Cardinals Combined $20 Million Duo On Trade Block, Per Insider

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/St. Louis Cardinals News