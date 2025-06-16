Cardinals Urged To Cut Ties With $81 Million Flamethrower
The St. Louis Cardinals have a few potential trade chips to use at the trade deadline this season if they opt to sell. Given how poorly the Cardinals have played over the last few weeks, it's likely they'll end up selling instead of buying this season.
With that in mind, it's important to look at potential trade chips for the Cardinals.
FanSided's Christopher Kline recently urged the Cardinals to cut ties with Ryan Helsley before he hits free agency next winter. Spotrac projects Helsley to sign for $81 million in free agency.
"There will still be a robust trade market for Helsley, as top-shelf relievers are never short on suitors. A number of contenders will gladly bank on Helsley returning to form after the All-Star break," Kline wrote. "Some may even invest in him as more of a setup or middle relief option, even if he's no longer a lights-out closer. Since he's a free agent at season's end and St. Louis seems unlikely to shell out the necessary contract to keep him under Chaim Bloom's leadership, trading him makes all the sense in the world... right?
"Well, if the Cards are focused on making the playoffs, then there's a good chance Mozeliak gives Helsley the benefit of the doubt and keeps him around for the stretch run. He has spent his entire seven-year career in St. Louis and the Cardinals were completely unwilling to trade him mere months ago."
Trading Helsley should be a no-brainer move for the Cardinals.
They're very unlikely to re-sign him in free agency when he gets there. Trading him before the deadline would land the Cardinals a huge return of prospects instead of losing him for nothing in free agency.
The Cardinals should cut ties with Helsley even if they're in contention at the trade deadline. His value on the trade market is much higher than his value to the team.
