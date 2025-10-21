Cardinals Urged To Reunite With Albert Pujols In New Role After Update
The St. Louis Cardinals seem content with Oliver Marmol as their manager, so when Albert Pujols began popping up as a mangerial candidate for MLB teams this winter, it seemed like the Cardinals were out.
As a result, Pujols was reportedly close to landing the job with the Los Angeles Angels a few weeks ago. But as time went on, these reports ended up being inaccurate and they fell through altogether this week.
Just because Pujols wouldn't be fit to manage the Cardinals doesn't mean he couldn't find a job with the team. Curt Bishop of Redbird Rants recently suggested Pujols could come on as a coach in a different role with the Cardinals this season.
Albert Pujols' Angels managerial rumors fall through
"After a few more years of experience, I think it's safe to say that Oli is the right man for the job and should not be replaced, at least for now. I still stand by old story that Pujols and Molina should not be considered to manage the Cardinals anytime soon," Bishop wrote. "However, a coaching role is different. It allows somebody like Pujols to learn from Marmol about how to manage at the big-league level, get to know the current players and just be around for guidance. Obviously, the three-time MVP knows a lot of the current Cardinals well, having just played with them in 2022, his final season.
"But this would be a good way for Pujols to potentially prepare to manage. I think he can be a good manager in the future, even if now is not the right time to make him one. He has managed in the Dominican Winter League and will manage the Dominican national team in the World Baseball Classic next spring, barring a potential managerial gig with another team."
This idea could make sense for the Cardinals, but it doesn't make much sense for Pujols.
Pujols is reportedly receiving a lot of attention as a manager across the league. There are multiple teams considering the Cardinals legend for their vacant job, so it wouldn't make too much sense for the legend to step back and coach for his old team.
If he ends up failing to land a managerial job, this idea could make sense, but as things currently sit, Pujols should be pursuing a job as a manager.
