Cardinals Urged To Reunite With All-Star On Projected $5.5M Deal
The St. Louis Cardinals may not have made the playoffs in 2024, but they did make some fantastic moves last offseason.
St. Louis entered the offseason with some massive holes after winning just 71 games in 2023. The Cardinals got to work bolstering the starting rotation and bullpen and the moves paid off. St. Louis won 12 more games in 2024 and finished with an 83-79 record.
The Cardinals' bullpen was exceptional and one of the biggest reasons why was the addition of All-Star hurler Andrew Kittredge. He was acquired in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays ahead of the season and he responded by logging a 2.80 ERA across 74 appearances.
He was great, but now he is a free agent. It was been rumored that the Cardinals have some interest in a reunion, and MLB.com's Mark Feinsand urged the two sides to do so.
"Cardinals: (right-handed pitcher) Andrew Kittredge," Feinsand said. "Paul Goldschmidt is the bigger name, but it’s unclear whether the Cardinals will pay what it would take to bring the slugger back to St. Louis. Kittredge had a 2.80 ERA in 74 appearances in 2024 and is a steady, veteran presence in the bullpen, making a reunion quite possible."
Kittredge certainly will have plenty of suitors this offseason after a great 2024 campaign and is projected to get a $5.5 million deal this offseason. It could make a lot of sense for the Cardinals to hand him a deal of that nature.
More MLB: Cardinals $13M Fan-Favorite Predicted To Dump St. Louis For Rangers