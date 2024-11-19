Cardinals Urged To Sign Brewers Hurler With Projected $15M Price Tag
It would be an absolute shock if the St. Louis Cardinals were to make a big addition to the organization this winter.
Most of the Cardinals' moves likely will be subtractions from the organization to then add some talent for the minor leagues. Changes clearly are coming and it's a new era in St. Louis. The Cardinals could make some additions, although they likely would be on cheap deals.
The Belleville News-Democrat's Jeff Jones put together a list of three free agents who could make sense for St. Louis at a discount. One player he mentioned was Milwaukee Brewers hurler Bryse Wilson.
"Wilson ended his season on the injured list after an oblique strain, and prior to that, struggled to a 4.04 ERA for the Brewers over 104 2/3 innings," Jones said. "Wilson is a high-contact righty who does not strike out opponents at a high rate, which could make him a curious target. His experience as both a starter and reliever, though, could make him a valuable candidate as a swing man. Having pitched for both the Brewers and Pittsburgh Pirates, the Cardinals have a great deal of exposure to and familiarity with Wilson...
"Much of Wilson’s appeal comes from his age. After being outrighted earlier this month by Milwaukee, he’s a free agent who hasn’t yet turned 27. Should the Cardinals see something in him they believe they can develop, he could make for an interesting player to be shaped by the rebooted player development apparatus."
Wilson is young and had a 4.04 ERA across 34 appearances in 2024 -- including nine starts. He logged a 2.58 ERA in 2023 across 53 relief appearances. Spotrac currently is projecting him to receive a four-year deal worth just over $15 million. Could that be with St. Louis?
