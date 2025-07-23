Erick Fedde DFA Explained: Why Cardinals Cut Ties Now
The St. Louis Cardinals aren’t messing around any more.
After weeks of rumors, the Cardinals opted to move on from starting pitcher Erick Fedde and designated him for assignment on Wednesday.
The move comes somewhat as a surprise. The trade deadline is about a week away and he has been an obvious trade candidate. But, he has struggle recently and clearly the club didn’t think there would be much of a market for him.
St. Louis now will officially move Michael McGreevy into a consistent role in the starting rotation in Fedde’s place, per The Athletic’s Katie Woo.
"Michael McGreevy will take over as a regular starter in the major-league rotation, Oli Marmol said. He'll start Sunday against the Padres," Woo said.
Manager Oli Marmol shared that he’s excited about McGreevy and believes the team has a better chance now every fifth day, as shared by MLB.com's John Denton.
"Cardinals manager Oli Marmol on going from Erick Fedde to Michael McGreevy: 'It gives us a real shot. It’s an upgrade and the timing of it is good. Being able to come here and win Game 1 when he gives you seven (innings) is a big deal. Inserting that every fifth day is exciting,'" Denton shared.
Denton also shared that Fedde handled the news like a pro.
"Cardinals manager Oli Marmol on Erick Fedde being DFA’ed: 'He understood it. He was a pro about it. He understood that we gave him several starts to try to correct and get on the other side of it. Unfortunately, it wasn't translating into games...He was working hard at it, but he also understood where we are as an (organization), and that it opens up a spot for one of the young guys (Michael McGreevy) that's going to contribute moving forward."
