Cardinals Viewed As Potential Fit For World Series Champion In Free Agency
The St. Louis Cardinals are headed for a rebuild, but that doesn't mean they shouldn't be active in free agency. In fact, the Cardinals have more reason to be active in free agency this offseason than last.
With St. Louis likely subtracting from their roster in trades, the front office could target a few affordable players in free agency to fil the gaps on the team. Considering the roster configuration, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Cardinals target a few pitchers.
SB Nation's Curt Bishop recently urged the Cardinals to go after "bargain bin" free agent Walker Buehler, formerly of the Philadelphia Phillies and Boston Red Sox, this winter.
Cardinals urged to sign free agent pitcher Walker Buehler
"Walker Buehler is a guy that would fit in great with a pitching coach like Dave Duncan. The Cardinals used to be great at finding reclamation projects and turning them back into solid players," Bishop wrote. "They would do this a lot with pitchers. Jeff Weaver is a perfect example.
"Buehler fits the bill. He has had two bad regular seasons in a row. Last year, he salvaged it with a great postseason run and even closed out the World Series for the Dodgers. This year, he went 10-7 with a 4.93 ERA between the Red Sox and Phillies. Boston cut him loose, but he’s looked better with the Phillies. He’s probably a guy that could be had on a relatively cheap one-year deal and could be given some sort of option. If Sonny Gray is going to be traded, then this would make sense"
The Cardinals are expected to lose Miles Mikolas to free agency. They're also expected to shop Sonny Gray on the trade market. With a few of the top pitching prospects not yet ready for the big leagues, adding a pitcher like Buehler would make a lot of sense for the Cardinals.
At the worst, Buehler would be a rental pitcher who the Cardinals cut ties with at the end of the season. But the best case scenario would be similar to Phil Maton's time with the Cardinals. What I mean by this is the best case scenario would be Buehler pitching well and then being utilized as a trade chip at the deadline.
Either way, the idea makes sense for the right price.
