Cardinals Wild Trade Idea Would Send 3 All-Stars To Yankees
Will the St. Louis Cardinals make any big trades over the course of the 2025 Major League Baseball?
Maybe. But, it's just April 11th. No team -- aside from maybe the Los Angeles Dodgers -- truly know what they are going to look like by the time the summer gets here. The Cardinals were the most talked about team in baseball this past offseason when it came to the trade market.
As of this moment, you likely know that they didn't make any big moves. Since then, trade speculation hasn't stopped although the team itself really hasn't talked about them in a while. St. Louis made it clear it wanted to make deals during the offseason but things didn't work out.
If the Cardinals are going to make any trades this season, it likely will be contingent on how the team plays. If St. Louis is in the mix for a playoff spot, don't expect to see any big subtractions. If the club struggles, who knows.
Writers have tried to project what deals could look like. For example, Newsweek's Zach Pressnell's made a hypothetical list of possible trades for the New York Yankees to make. One proposal surprisingly included Nolan Arenado, Miles Mikolas, and Ryan Helsley.
"Yankees receive 3B Nolan Arenado, RHP Ryan Helsley, RHP Miles Mikolas, $25 million," Pressnell said. "Cardinals receive: RHP Bryce Cunningham, SS/2B Roderick Arias, RHP Cam Schlitter. This trade is a bit more complicated. If the Yankees can convince St. Louis Cardinals infielder Nolan Arenado to clear a trade to the Bronx, he would be the ideal third base solution.
"Adding Ryan Helsley to the trade would be huge for New York. The Yankees have seen some early-season struggles from offseason addition Devin Williams. Helsley would be the main reason this trade is so expensive for New York, but the Yankees would also land Miles Mikolas as a salary dump for St. Louis."
This would clear plenty of money off the books for the Cardinals, but it does seem like a lot. St. Louis is 5-7. It's far too early to know what the Cardinals will do. It will all depend on how the team plays over the next few months.
