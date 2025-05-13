Cardinals Winning Streak Has Led To Some Eye-Popping Numbers
The St. Louis Cardinals are the hottest team in baseball right now.
St. Louis has a nine-game winning streak right now heading into another big matchup against the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday night. The Cardinals kicked off the three-game series with a 3-2 win on Monday night to push the winning streak to a league-best nine games.
So, what have the Cardinals done right during the streak? Well, pretty much everything.
Underdog MLB shared on social media that the Cardinals have the best ERA in baseball (2.00), second-best on-base percentage (.359), and have scored the seventh-most runs (47) in the league over the last nine games.
MLB.com's John Denton shared after the win on Monday that the Cardinals are now 10-10 against teams with winning records and 3-1 now against the 24-17 Phillies.
"What the Cards did on Monday -- beating a Phillies team that came in as winners of 11 of its previous 14 games -- had the feeling of a truly special accomplishment," Denton shared. "It pulled St. Louis to 10-10 against teams with winning records and 3-1 this season against the Phillies. (The Cardinals also won the April 11-13 series in St. Louis.)"
Right now, the Cardinals have a 23-19 record and are just one game behind the Chicago Cubs for the top spot in the National League Central. St. Louis has a +25 run differential this season, which is also second-best in the division.
This is also the Cardinals' longest winning streak since 2021 and is tied for the second-longest winning streak since 2004, as shared by FanSided's Josh Jacobs.
"Outside of the 17-game win streak in 2021, the Cardinals’ 9-game win streak is tied for their longest since 2004," Jacobs said.
What's next for St. Louis?
