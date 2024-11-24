Giants $23.5 Million All-Star Linked To Cardinals If He Dumps SF
The San Francisco Giants certainly could lose a superstar this winter.
San Francisco added some top-tier players last offseason, including two-time Cy Young Award and one-time All-Star Blake Snell. He signed a two-year deal worth $62 million but made just $23.5 million in 2024. He opted out of the remainder of the deal and now is available in free agency.
Snell logged a 3.12 ERA across 20 starts for the Giants. He was one of the best pitchers in baseball in the second half of the season but struggled early on. Now, he's going to cash in with Spotrac projecting him to receive a five-year, $131 million deal.
There's a strong chance that he will end up landing with a contender, but Fox Sports' Deesha Thosar suggested that he should be an option for the St. Louis Cardinals.
"Starting pitching: Since Lance Lynn and Kyle Gibson are free agents after decent one-year stints with the Cardinals, and Miles Mikolas shouldn't be counted on to bounce back after his abysmal 2024 season, St. Louis could use a top-end starting pitcher who is, preferably, left-handed," Thosar said.
"The top two southpaws on the market are Blake Snell and Max Fried, and a tier or two below is left-hander Jose Quintana. After a 4.33 rotation ERA that ranked 20th in baseball, the Cardinals should be shooting for significant upgrades here."
St. Louis has been in rumors this offseason more for players it will cut ties with rather than add. A move like this would be an absolute shock.
