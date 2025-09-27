Cardinals Writer Lists Three Manager Candidates To Replace Oli Marmol
The St. Louis Cardinals will not be going to the postseason for the third consecutive year. They also have secured their second losing season in the last three years. 2025 was meant to be a transition year for the Cardinals, as John Mozeliak played out the final year of his contract as president of baseball operations. Now, the transition is almost complete, and soon, Chaim Bloom will take Mozeliak's place.
Bloom will have a lot of key decisions to make for 2026, one of which centers around manager Oli Marmol. He could choose to keep him for the final year of his contract or replace him with somebody else.
Thomas Gauvain of Redbird Rants lists three potential managerial replacements for Marmol if Bloom lets him go. These are names that fans would recognize instantly.
Three Potential Managerial Replacements For Oli Marmol
"Chaim Bloom could come in and replace Oli right off the bat if the club's new POBO thinks that's the best move. He could also opt to let Oli finish out his contract rather than rock the boat too much right away," Gauvain wrote.
"If Bloom opts to remove Marmol from his managing duties, the list of replacements won't be short. Skip Schumaker, Albert Pujols, and Yadier Molina are all former Cardinals who have managed in the majors before or have a spoken interest in managing soon. Of the three, only Schumaker has major-league experience, but Pujols and Molina are decorated international managers in their own rights."
Between the three options, Schumaker is likely the best one. He managed the Miami Marlins in 2023 and 2024 and took Miami to the postseason, earning National League Manager of the Year honors. Prior to his time managing the Marlins, he was Marmol's bench coach while Pujols and Molina played out their final seasons.
Hiring Pujols or Molina might draw some more fans to the ballpark after Busch Stadium was lightly attended in 2025. Marmol ultimately isn't to blame for the Cardinals struggles, as he didn't have a lot to work with entering the 2025 season. However, whether he stays or goes is ultimately up to Bloom as he takes over for Mozeliak. He may want a fresh start for the Cardinals and decide to move on from Marmol.
It will be interesting to see what Bloom will decide to do this winter.
