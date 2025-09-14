Cardinals Writer Makes Strong Case To Keep Oli Marmol As Manager For 2026
The St. Louis Cardinals blew a 6-1 lead on Saturday night and were walked off by the Milwaukee Brewers, losing by a final score of 9-8 and falling to five games below the .500 mark. St. Louis is lucky enough to be only four games back of the third National League Wild Card spot, but with only 13 games to go, it's unlikely they'll make up that deficit. Instead, it will likely be three straight years out of the postseason for St. Louis.
This isn't terribly surprising, as they didn't do much in the offseason and were sellers at the trade deadline. In a sense, they've outperformed their expectations.
While there has been a lot of criticism directed at manager Oli Marmol, Benjamin Hochman of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch made a strong case for the fourth-year manager to be retained for 2026, the final year of his contract.
Cardinals Writer Praises Oli Marmol Despite Team's Struggles
"I really believe Marmol has the managerial makeup to be a great one in this game," Hochman wrote.
"He’s shown it this season specifically with his superb deployment of his relief pitchers. The Cardinals’ bullpen has a 3.56 ERA. That’s fifth-best in baseball behind only the Royals, Red Sox, Giants and Padres. And the Cardinals traded their top-three relievers at the deadline! In fact, since the deadline passed, St. Louis relievers have a 3.59 ERA. Incredible, right? Credit to Marmol and pitching coach Dusty Blake, for pressing the right button, time and again, with some unproven high-leverage arms."
Marmol's bullpen management has been excellent this season, and it has helped the Cardinals punch above their weight. They were even nine games above the .500 mark at the end of June and only 2 1/2 games back of first place in the NL Central.
While it didn't last, Marmol's ability to manage a team with limited resources has been nothing short of impressive, and it certainly warrants him being kept around when Chaim Bloom takes over for John Mozeliak.
There may be a temptation to consider franchise legends Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina to take over for Marmol in 2026. But Marmol seems likely to stay despite the allure of the all-time greats.
It will be interesting to see what Bloom decides to do, but Marmol has certainly earned the right to stay for at least one more season.
More MLB: Oli Marmol Has Blunt Cardinals Message After Brewers Loss