Cardinals Writer Proposes Willson Contreras Trade Idea After Season-Ending Injury
The St. Louis Cardinals were dealt another tough blow on Wednesday when it was reported by Katie Woo of The Athletic that first baseman and slugger Willson Contreras would be shut down for the remainded of the season. He now joins Masyn Winn on the injured list after leaving Monday's game with a biceps issue and being held out of the lineup on Tuesday. The Cardinals chances at making the postseason were already slim, but this may be the final nail in the coffin.
The Cardinals are set to rebuild under Chaim Bloom this coming offseason, which could include some trades of very popular players, including the likes of Brendan Donovan and Alec Burleson.
Josh Jacobs of Redbird Rants proposed the idea of Contreras potentially being one of the players traded this coming offseason.
Could Willson Contreras Be Traded?
"While Contreras has yet to waver on his desire to remain in St. Louis, it will be very interesting to see how this offseason goes for Contreras and the Chaim Bloom-led front office. Nolan Arenado already told reporters that he expects trade talks to continue surrounding him this offseason as the club furthers its youth movement, and that same fate could come for Contreras if he is willing to be dealt," Jacobs wrote.
It's important to remember that Contreras has a no-trade clause and would have the final say on where he goes, if he is even willing to be traded. As Jacobs notes, Contreras has continually expressed a desire to stay in St. Louis for the rest of his contract, which expires after the 2027 season.
Contreras finishes the 2025 season hitting .257/.344/.447 with 20 home runs, 80 RBI, a 2.6 WAR and a .791 OPS. He also picked up 126 hits in 490 at-bats and even has a 122 OPS+. He is by far the team's best power hitter, and without him, the Cardinals lack that middle-of-the-order presence.
But he'll look to come back strong in 2026, assuming he remains with the Cardinals. A trade is not out of the realm of possibility, but he'll have the final say on whether or not that ultimately happens. The Cardinals would have to eat some money in order to get a good return for the veteran first baseman.
We'll see what the offseason holds for Contreras and what St. Louis will decide to do with him.
