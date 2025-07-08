Cardinals Writer Spells Out Immediate Erick Fedde Solution
The St. Louis Cardinals have an Erick Fedde problem, but there’s a clear solution.
Fedde suffered through another ugly outing on Sunday versus the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. The 32-year-old right-hander was pulled after 1 1/3 innings. He allowed three earned runs and four walks.
Fedde is now 3-9 in 2025 with a 4.79 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, and 57 strikeouts in 94 innings pitched.
Should the Cardinals take Fedde out of the rotation? The Athletic’s Katie Woo believes they should.
Speaking on the Cardinal Territory podcast after Sunday’s debacle, Woo suggested that St. Louis remove Fedde from his next start (scheduled for July 12) and insert Michael McGreevy in his place.
“It would be very easy to swap the two,” Woo said.
“They should be doing this, even if it’s not a permanent change. Erick Fedde is lost right now. He made that very clear in his postgame. … When a pitcher doesn’t know what’s going on and it starts to impact him mentally, you need to give him a break … I don’t think Erick Fedde should take that last start (before the All-Star break). I think you should see what McGreevy can do here.”
McGreevy is eligible to be recalled from Triple-A Memphis Redbirds on July 10, setting up a seamless re-entrance to the rotation, as urged by Woo.
President of baseball operations John Mozeliak has described McGreevy as a Major League pitcher in recent days, noting that the only reason McGreevy isn’t in the rotation is because of unavailable space.
That no longer appears to be a valid reason.
