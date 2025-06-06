Cardinals Writer Urges St. Louis To Trade $81 Million Star
The St. Louis Cardinals have a very tough decision to make with their closer, Ryan Helsley, ahead of the 2025 MLB trade deadline. A lot of media outlets have suggested the Cardinals should trade Helsley while they can, but the fact they're in the middle of a postseason race makes the decision a lot tougher.
Curt Bishop of Redbird Rants recently urged the Cardinals to trade Helsley for a few reasons.
"But it makes sense to trade Helsley for three reasons. He is in the final year of his contract and likely won't be back in 2026. You don't want to lose him for nothing more than a qualifying offer pick," Bishop wrote. "His value is incredibly high after last season and could bring back a haul of prospects. The Cardinals also need to restock the farm system because of all the pitching injuries that have happened.
"The best way to do that is by trading Helsley. Rental relievers generated hefty returns last year, and Helsley could give the Cardinals a boatload of solid prospects. Maton could too, but likely not to the degree that Helsley could."
With Helsley's contract expiring at the end of the season and Spotrac projecting him to sign for $81 million over six years in free agency, the Cardinals are unlikely to re-sign him after this year. That makes trading him quite an obvious decision.
But Bishop didn't explore the fact the Cardinals are competitive this season and that could play a huge factor as to whether or not they trade the flamethrower.
Either way, trading him is the right choice. This Cardinals team might be good enough to compete but it's not good enough to win the World Series without several major upgrades. Trading Helsley would put the best foot forward for St. Louis.
