Cardinals-Yadier Molina Reunion Explained: Why Legend Returned Now
The St. Louis Cardinals recently brought Yadier Molina back to town to help coach throughout the weekend.
After a few years of speculation whether Molina would return to the team in some sort of coaching capacity, it was interesting to see him back now with time running out on the 2025 season. Plus, with Chaim Bloom taking over as the president of baseball operations, there’s no way to know how the organization is going to look in general come the winter.
There are at least changes coming to the roster. What about the coaching staff?
We’ll see, but, Cardinals manager Oli Marmol addressed the elephant in the room and shared why St. Louis decided to bring Molina back now, as shared by MLB.com's John Denton.
Why'd Cardinals bring back Yadier Molina now? Oli Marmol explains
"Marmol did it, he explained, because Molina, 43, has so much knowledge from a likely Hall of Fame career to share with the Cardinals’ plethora of young players," Denton said. "He did it because, even in just 48 hours, Molina could make catchers Pedro Pagés and Yohel Pozo better. Most of all, Marmol did it because he said the organization will always come before him.
“I can’t think that way. That would be pretty damn selfish and insecure if you ask me,” Marmol said of him potentially not inviting Molina because of the speculation it would create. “If he’s going to make you better, you have him around. I could care less what noise comes with that...This is a guy who played a role in my development as a coach when I first got here, being able to talk to (Molina) and (Minor League instructor) José Oquendo about the game. The fact that Yadi was going to be in town, I think it would have been a huge miss to not invite him into the dugout for a few days."
There has been buzz for years at this point about Molina's interest in returning to the team and managing one day. It's unclear if that will happen in the near future, but it's clear that Marmol is doing everything possible to put this team in a position to succeed. Even if that means negative speculation about himself and his role with the organization moving forward. The Cardinals are lucky to have him, for sure.
More MLB: Cardinals Announce Roster Shuffle; Bring Flamethrower To St. Louis