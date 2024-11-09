Ex-Cardinals Star Predicted To Sign With Astros On Rumored $45M Deal
One former St. Louis Cardinals slugger is going to be coveted on the open market this winter.
Former Cardinals slugger Tyler O'Neill spent the 2024 season with the Boston Red Sox after St. Louis traded him last offseason. He responded by having one of the best seasons of his career in a contract year by belting 31 home runs. Now, he will be a big name on the free agent market, and The Athletic's Tim Britton, Chad Jennings, and Aaron Gleeman predicted he will get a $45 million deal over three years.
It's unclear who that deal will be with, though. It wouldn't be shocking to see O'Neill cash in with plenty of teams needing right-handed bats. FanSided's Jacob Mountz predicted that he will end up signing with the Houston Astros this winter.
"The Astros are at a crossroads. Either they make a splash or they let their dynasty crumble. Justin Verlander, Yusei Kikuchi, and Alex Bregman are among the top Astros on the free agent market this offseason. The 2026 season will bite even deeper with Framber Valdez, Kyle Tucker, and Jose Urquidy set to hit the market.
"In 2024, the Astros were the third-highest-spending team. With Jose Altuve, Josh Hader, and Yordan Alvarez locked up for the foreseeable future, it would be reasonable to expect the Astros will aggressively target some inexpensive help, especially if they want to extend Valdez or Tucker and maybe resign Bregman. Enter Tyler O’Neill...With O’Neill’s power potential in the lineup hitting behind Yordan Alvarez and Jose Altuve, the Astros would have a chance to regain their dynastic performance."
This is just a hypothetical, but it is a good idea.
