Cardinals-Yankees Showdown Led To 2 Losses For St. Louis
The St. Louis Cardinals had a rough night for two different reasons on Saturday.
First and foremost, the Cardinals lost against the New York Yankees. Sonny Gray got shelled and allowed six earned runs. Overall, the Cardinals lost 12-8 against the Yankees.
That’s not all, though. Cardinals outfielder Victor Scott II was forced out of the contest due to an ankle injury that he suffered while trying to rob Aaron Judge of a home run.
"Cardinals CF Victor Scott was removed from the game with a left ankle sprain. He suffered the injury while trying to rob Aaron Judge's HR in the top of the third inning," MLB.com's John Denton said.
As of writing, the severity of the injury has not been shared, but Denton did note that Scott was going in for an MRI on the injury after the game.
Cardinals outfielder Victor Scott facing uncertainty after exiting contest vs. Yankees
"Cardinals CF Victor Scott is off getting an MRI on his left ankle, manager Oliver Marmol said. If Scott can't play tomorrow, the Cards will need to make a roster move, Marmol said," Denton said. "Scott injured his ankle while trying to rob Aaron Judge's HR in the top of the third inning."
Scott has played in 116 games so far this season for the Cardinals. Over that stretch, he has slashed .223/.311/.312 with five homes, 35 RBIs, 31 stolen bases, 14 doubles, one triple, and 49 runs scored. Scott's offensive numbers may not pop -- aside from stolen bases -- but he has been phenomenal defensively and has 2.3 wins above replacement. Losing Scott would certainly hurt if he's not able to get back onto the field quickly.
It seems like each passing day, the Cardinals take one step forward and then another few backward. With the playoffs not looking realistic this season, the most important thing is going to be getting young guys into the lineup. Scott is one of those guys and it will be important to see him down the stretch. It's unclear how Chaim Bloom views this core, but Scott seems like a guy who could help the club for years to come, but missing time would obviously hurt. Hopefully, Scott is able to avoid anything serious and get back into the action as soon as possible.
