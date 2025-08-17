Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals-Yankees Showdown Led To 2 Losses For St. Louis

The Cardinals and Yankees showdown led to more losses than one...

Patrick McAvoy

Aug 15, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Victor Scott II (11) dives and catches a line drive hit by New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe (not pictured) during the eighth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images
Aug 15, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Victor Scott II (11) dives and catches a line drive hit by New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe (not pictured) during the eighth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images / Jeff Curry-Imagn Images
In this story:

The St. Louis Cardinals had a rough night for two different reasons on Saturday.

First and foremost, the Cardinals lost against the New York Yankees. Sonny Gray got shelled and allowed six earned runs. Overall, the Cardinals lost 12-8 against the Yankees.

That’s not all, though. Cardinals outfielder Victor Scott II was forced out of the contest due to an ankle injury that he suffered while trying to rob Aaron Judge of a home run.

"Cardinals CF Victor Scott was removed from the game with a left ankle sprain. He suffered the injury while trying to rob Aaron Judge's HR in the top of the third inning," MLB.com's John Denton said.

As of writing, the severity of the injury has not been shared, but Denton did note that Scott was going in for an MRI on the injury after the game.

Cardinals outfielder Victor Scott facing uncertainty after exiting contest vs. Yankees

St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn (0) celebrates with center fielder Victor Scott II
Aug 16, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn (0) celebrates with center fielder Victor Scott II (11) after hitting a three run home run against the New York Yankees during the second inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images / Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

"Cardinals CF Victor Scott is off getting an MRI on his left ankle, manager Oliver Marmol said. If Scott can't play tomorrow, the Cards will need to make a roster move, Marmol said," Denton said. "Scott injured his ankle while trying to rob Aaron Judge's HR in the top of the third inning."

Scott has played in 116 games so far this season for the Cardinals. Over that stretch, he has slashed .223/.311/.312 with five homes, 35 RBIs, 31 stolen bases, 14 doubles, one triple, and 49 runs scored. Scott's offensive numbers may not pop -- aside from stolen bases -- but he has been phenomenal defensively and has 2.3 wins above replacement. Losing Scott would certainly hurt if he's not able to get back onto the field quickly.

It seems like each passing day, the Cardinals take one step forward and then another few backward. With the playoffs not looking realistic this season, the most important thing is going to be getting young guys into the lineup. Scott is one of those guys and it will be important to see him down the stretch. It's unclear how Chaim Bloom views this core, but Scott seems like a guy who could help the club for years to come, but missing time would obviously hurt. Hopefully, Scott is able to avoid anything serious and get back into the action as soon as possible.

More MLB: Cardinals' Masyn Winn Approaching 22-Year St. Louis History

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/St. Louis Cardinals News