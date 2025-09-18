Chaim Bloom’s Biggest Move And How It Impacts Cardinals
The St. Louis Cardinals are going to have a new president of baseball operations in the very near future.
There are just nine games left in the 2025 Major League Baseball regular season and that is also how many games are left in the John Mozeliak era before Chaim Bloom takes over as the president of baseball operations.
Before joining the Cardinals’ organization, he was the chief baseball officer of the Boston Red Sox. He was hired in October of 2019 in Boston and was with the team through September, 2023.
Although a lot of his work is impacting the team right now, the biggest move of his career over there is a substitution rather than any addition he made. That is, of course, in reference to sending Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers trade.
What will Chaim Bloom do with the St. Louis Cardinals?
You don’t have to be a Dodgers or Red Sox fan to remember this deal, it was that shocking.
Clearly, Bloom isn’t afraid of a big swing. So, how could that come into play with the Cardinals? The most obvious answer is trading away a big piece. The name that springs to mind is Nolan Arenado. The Cardinals tried, but didn’t get a deal to go through. With Bloom, if he doesn’t see Arenado as a fit for 2026, it wouldn’t be shocking to see him just find a way to get something done, even if that means paying down his contract a tad.
He has proven that he will make a deal. The Betts deal didn’t work out, but it was bold. That’s what you get with Bloom and although it’s speculation, keep a close eye on Arenado.
Beyond Arenado, the other guy fans should be watching is Brendan Donovan. A trade involving him would probably be a little more similar to the Betts deal just because of the impact that it would have with the fanbase. But, again, Bloom has proven throughout his career that he's not afraid to make a bold move. Last year, the Cardinals really didn't do anything in the trade market despite the rumors. Expect that to change this winter.
More MLB: Cardinals Fan-Favorite Is 'Expendable' In One Scenario