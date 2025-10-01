Chaim Bloom's Thoughts On Cardinals' Nolan Arenado, Sonny Gray
There are way more questions than answers when it comes to the St. Louis Cardinals right now.
With Chaim Bloom now officially the team's president of baseball operations, there's going to be a lot of work to do over the next few months, but there isn't a whole lot the club can do right now when it comes to the roster. There's so much trade chatter out there. That's especially the case when it comes to Nolan Arenado and Sonny Gray. But, we won't really find out too much more about their futures until the baseball season actually ends. The playoffs are going on right now and we won't see trade action around the league for a bit.
While this is the case, Bloom was asked about both on Tuesday. MLB.com's John Denton noted that Bloom made it sound as if there is a "realistic pathway" to Gray staying, but did acknowledge that when it comes to Arenado, “there may be a better fit somewhere else."
Will Sonny Gray and Nolan Arenado get traded?
"Bloom’s first challenges will involve addressing a roster that requires maintenance," Denton said.
"Veterans Nolan Arenado and Sonny Gray, who have both had one-on-one meetings with their new boss, have stated desires to play for championship contenders, but Bloom views their cases differently. Bloom said based on Arenado’s wishes that 'there may be a better fit somewhere else,' but he stressed that the club has no intention of releasing the 10-time Gold Glove winner. As for Gray, Bloom does feel there is a more realistic pathway to the veteran right-hander’s return to St. Louis next season."
That doesn't guarantee that Arenado will be moved and Gray will stay, but it does seem to fall in line with what has been said about the team over the last few weeks. Arenado made it known that he would be willing to open up his list of approved teams beyond just the five he gave the club last year. Gray noted his interest in competing with a contender, but wasn't as vocal about his no-trade clause. He cracked the door open to waive it, but he isn't guaranteed to be moved.
These two will be the two biggest decisions for St. Louis right away. How the Cardinals handle these two, could impact the rest of the offseason. If the Cardinals can offload Arenado's contract, for example, that would make it easier to justify either adding another piece or keep Gray around, but that's speculation. There's an offseason of questions ahead and unfortunately, we're likely weeks away from any real answers.
