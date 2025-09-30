Chaim Bloom Sends Important First Message To Cardinals Fans
The St. Louis Cardinals have a new president of baseball operations in Chaim Bloom and he addressed the media on Tuesday.
It's been a long three years for the organization. That trend could very well continue into 2026 as well with a rebuild. St. Louis is at a crossroads and Bloom is the guy the organization wants steering the ship to help get St. Louis back to contention.
In Bloom's opening statement to Cardinals fans on Monday, he said everything right. He talked about how the transition has helped him get to know the organization and what his goals are for the team while also noting that the team is far off from where they need to be.
Chaim Bloom spoke on Tuesday
"This organization is special," Bloom said. "It means so much to so many people. It's a special place to work too. Our staff everywhere you look is exceptionally hard working. They care so much. The devotion to the birds on the bat is inspiring. To those who love this team, if you could see that work ethic, that care factor that I get to see every day, you'd be fired up. And yet, we are not where we want to be. We are not where we need to be. We are not where our fans expect us to be and we are not where we expect ourselves to be. Our goal is to field a team every year that can compete for this division and a World Series championship. I'll talk about how we intend to get there in the near term, but first I want to address the bigger picture of our baseball operation and what we stand for and what this organization is about, at least in my view.
"This unique transition has allowed me to guide progress and player development and performance. Progress I'm really encouraged by. But, we have so much ground still to cover. It's also allowed me to get to know the organization better, past and present and to reflect on a couple of questions: Who are the Cardinals at our best? How do the Cardinals win? So, I want to talk about those two questions first. Who are the Cardinals at our best? To me, it's simple. This organization at its best sets the standard for the rest of baseball."
Over the next few months, we're going to hear plenty from Bloom. His candid opening comments aren't wrong. The Cardinals have missed the playoffs in three straight seasons, unheard of in recent St. Louis memory. The transition may not be just one offseason. But, Bloom does have a solid track record. Before joining the Cardinals, he was the chief baseball officer of the Boston Red Sox. He helped to guide them through a rebuild, but didn't feel the positive impact of his work. If you look at the Red Sox right now, they are an American League contender led by a ton of homegrown talent, a good chunk of which were added by Bloom. Additions like Garrett Crochet and Alex Bregman certainly don't hurt, but Bloom helped to build the foundation.
Now, his job is to do the same in St. Louis. There was a unique transition with John Mozeliak so over the last year he has gotten a head start on fixing the farm system and baseball operations as a whole. Now, we'll see how that transitions into the entire organization as a whole.
