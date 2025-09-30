Cardinals $87 Million Slugger Could Return To St. Louis In 2026
The offseason is now here for the St. Louis Cardinals but it doesn't sound like the organization is going to have any time to actually rest after the long 2025 season.
Chaim Bloom is taking over as the president of baseball operations and he's going to need to find a way to get this team back to contention. It may not be a one year fix. The Cardinals have to build up this farm system, clear out log jams on the big league club, and figure out in general what this team's identity is moving forward. There are solid pieces in place, like Michael McGreevy, Masyn Winn, Iván Herrera, and JJ Wetherholt among others. But, there are more questions than answers.
On top of this, the Cardinals are going to have to figure out which veterans are returning and who is going to be saying good bye on the trade block.
Willson Contreras will be an interesting guy to watch because the question is complicated. The team surely would like to get his contract off the books. But, he has a no-trade clause and has said over and over that prefers to stay in St. Louis, even as recently as last week. Will he change his mind? Will he stay? The Athletic's Katie Woo said she is not as "convicted" about a Contreras deal as she is about guys like Nolan Arenado and Sonny Gray on "Cardinal Territory."
Will Wilson Contreras stick around?
"We don't know yet, but I do know that he had conversations with Chaim Bloom in Chicago on Friday so he also has a better understanding of what the future is and what his role could be moving forward," Woo said. "Both Willson and Sonny last year were adamant that they wanted to stay and see what 2025 looked like and have a better idea of what the future, long-term trajectory of this franchise would be. They got it in 2025.
"The conversations that Chaim has had with these players leads me to believe that this is not going to be a competitive franchise going forward, at least in 2026. So, decisions to make. Contreras has two years left of his $87.5 million deal that he signed before 2023. He is due $18 million and $18.5 million...If he decides to stay, he's proven that he can be an impact bat. Set a career-high in RBIs, 20-plus homers, stayed mostly healthy. I'm not as convicted that Contreras will be traded or wants to be traded."
This makes sense. Contreras holds the cards and it seems more likely than not that he will be back unless the perfect deal pops up.
More MLB: Cardinals All-Star Expected To Cut Ties With St. Louis