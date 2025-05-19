Could Cardinals Acquire Rockies 1.98 ERA Breakout Star?
The St. Louis Cardinals are one of the top teams in baseball right now but there is one clear way the team could improve.
St. Louis arguably doesn't have many holes right now. The club has a surplus of talent offensively. The starting rotation has been good and has even more talent knocking on the big league door down in the minors. The bullpen is the area of the organization that would be the easiest to add more depth.
Because of this, the Cardinals should keep a close eye on the Colorado Rockies. Colorado is a dumpster fire right now. The Rockies have an 8-38 record and have a chance to break the Chicago White Sox's record for most losses in a season of 121 games.
Although the Rockies haven't been good, they have some intriguing talent. One guy who stands out is reliever Jake Bird. Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter recently made a list of each team's top trade deadline candidate or need. For the Rockies, Reuter floated Bird.
"Colorado Rockies: RP Jake Bird," Reuter said. "Not surprisingly, the 8-38 Rockies are not exactly swimming in attractive trade chips, but Bird has been a standout in the bullpen. The 29-year-old has a 1.78 ERA and 11.7 K/9 in 17 appearances, and his 2.79 FIP lends some confidence to the sustainability of his early success. With club control through 2028, he also carries additional value as more than just a rental arm."
He's someone the Cardinals should go after if they keep winning. He has a 1.98 ERA in 18 appearances and is under team control through the 2028 season. St. Louis is in a great spot. It wouldn't hurt to add.
More MLB: Red Sox Have Buy-Low Opportunity Involving Ex-Yankees Hurler