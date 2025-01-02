Could Cardinals-Mariners Blockbuster Be Next After Josh Rojas Signs With White Sox?
The St. Louis Cardinals still have ways to go before they're ready to build a championship-caliber roster and compete for a 12th World Series title.
For now, the Cardinals should focus on creating opportunities for their youth core to gain experience in 2025 while finding ways to shed payroll via trade.
Following the Chicago White Sox's signing of former Seattle Mariners utility man Josh Rojas on Thursday, perhaps a Cardinals blockbuster trade could be imminent.
With Rojas out of the picture for Seattle, the Mariners need a proven third baseman. Perhaps a trade with the Cardinals for 10-time Gold Glove defender Nolan Arenado could be in the works. It's early to predict but considering how weak the Mariners' options at third base are for next season, it wouldn't be shocking to see them dip into their top-ranked farm system to reel in the St. Louis fan favorite.
The Mariners were labeled a perfect trade partner for a Cardinals blockbuster earlier this offseason but after Arenado neglected to include Seattle in his list of teams he'd accept a trade to, it's challenging to imagine him agreeing to be moved.
Arenado's top priority this winter is to be traded to a genuine contender. The Mariners have qualified for the postseason three times this century, so it's doubtful the eight-time All-Star will agree to be dealt to a franchise so unfamiliar with winning.
Still, the Mariners have one of the most robust farm systems, so they might be able to convince the Cardinals to agree to a blockbuster. However, if Arenado chooses to invoke his no-trade clause just as he did to another American League West rival, the Houston Astros, there's no chance he'll be dealt to Seattle this winter.
