Could Cardinals Still Trade $260 Million 8x All-Star To Dodgers?
The St. Louis Cardinals have been trying to trade star third baseman Nolan Arenado this offseason. They have obviously been unsuccessful in their attempts thus far.
However, even with time ticking in the offseason, there is a chance that St. Louis can still trade the eight-time All-Star, who is owed $74 million over the next three seasons. Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch even noted that at least two teams were willing to renegotiate with the Cardinals for Arenado.
Jim Riley of BALLCAP Sports predicts that St. Louis will be able to trade Arenado to the Los Angeles Dodgers soon along with $8.5 million in exchange for right-hander Tony Gonsolin and super utility man Chris Taylor.
"At this point, you're not going to miss Tony Gonsolin," Riley said. "At this point, Chris Taylor is someone you don't need. And you can get Nolan Arenado to play third base, one of the best defensive third basemen in the game still," Riley said.
The Cardinals are looking to cut payroll and would be acquiring $17.4 million in total by making this trade. But they would be freeing up $57.5 million by trading Arenado and only eating $8.5 million.
Taylor would give St. Louis the right-handed bat that John Mozeliak has said he wants and somebody that can bolster the starting rotation. The deal could also still potentially leave room for a bullpen addition.
Trading Arenado would allow St. Louis to open up third base for Nolan Gorman or Thomas Saggese in 2025.
