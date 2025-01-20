Cardinals Have 'At Least Two Teams' Willing To Renegotiate Trade For Nolan Arenado
The St. Louis Cardinals are running out of options as they look to trade superstar third baseman Nolan Arenado to a team to which he's willing to be moved.
Arenado vetoed a potential blockbuster trade with the Houston Astros earlier this offseason but there haven't been any further reports of him declining a deal.
With St. Louis, nearly at its wit's end as it searches for an Arenado suitor, perhaps an opportunity could arise with a pair of clubs that have already given the five-time Silver Slugger some consideration.
"The Cardinals believed they had an agreeable trade in place with Houston, but Arenado vetoed the move," St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Derrick Goold wrote Monday. "Since, the market has slowed as free-agent third baseman Alex Bregman has yet to make a decision on where he'll sign. Several of the teams that have interest in Bregman also have interest in Arenado, and there are at least two teams that would re-engage if the Cardinals prove willing to pick up more of Arenado's salary."
Although Goold didn't mention which clubs would be open to renegotiating with the Cardinals for Arenado, it's encouraging to think St. Louis could have a pair of backup plans if all else fails.
Considering the Cardinals were willing to eat $15-20 million of Arenado's contract to trade him to the Astros, it's a wonder what other clubs demanded St. Louis to cover in negotiations for the 10-time Gold Glove defender.
Cardinals chairman Bill DeWitt Jr. recently claimed that he won't look to trim the roster if Arenado is retained. It seems doubtful he'd be desperate enough to eat more of Nado's salary just to get him moved.
Could St. Louis be waiting for the market to pan out before it re-engages with other clubs concerning an Arenado blockbuster trade?
